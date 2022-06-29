Tigers have depth at OL, but lack overall experience

Braxton Rooster, Kale Shankle, Tate Whittmore and Dylan Stopp will give Tahlequah some experience at the offensive line position in 2022.
Each of the four have starting experience, and three of the four — Rooster, Whittmoore and Stopp — are seniors.
The Tigers will have quality depth, but will lack experience as a whole.
“Collectively, we have a lot of bodies,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “Not a lot of experienced bodies, but we’ve got a lot of bodies. We like the group. We like where they’re at. We know we have to continue to get better, not so much knowing what to do, but knowing how to do it.
“The two weeks were really good for us during the spring. We saw them improve with every day. It’s a young group. We’ve got three seniors, but outside of those three seniors, everybody that will put their hand on the ground for us is a junior or sophomore.”
Rooster, at 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, and Whittmore, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 307 pounds, both give Tahlequah plenty of size. Rooster is projected as the starter at right guard, and Whittmore is expected to start at left guard.
“Braxton’s a big kid and he’s got an opportunity, just based upon size, to just really get after people, maul people,” Gilbert said. “We haven’t really had that in a while, guys that can maul people.
“Tate had a really good spring,” Gilbert said. “We really liked what we saw from him. We’ve seen something in him so far this year that we haven’t seen in years past, which is what we need. He’s got the ability…he’s got the size to really be dominating for us.”
Shankle was a starter at center last year as a sophomore before an injury. He will make the move to left tackle in 2022.
“We’ve moved him to left tackle just because he’s an athletic kid and he’s got range and length,” Gilbert said. “We think that’s going to provide an element that we need at that position.”
Stopp was a starter going into last season, but had a significant knee injury in the season opener that forced him to miss the remainder of the year. He will resume his starting role at right tackle this season.
“He’s got a meanness to him, a mean streak, and we like that,” Gilbert said. “He’s very, very strong and explosive. He’s getting more and more comfortable with every day that passes.”
The starting center spot will go to one of three players — junior Josh Thornton, junior Cy Fisher or sophomore Cash Jones. Other players expected to see time up front include Carter Kelly, Brock Mascho, Vernon Buckner and Tristan Lawrence.
“We’ve got guys, it’s the experience factor,” Gilbert said. “When you get away from those top three guys, you really have nobody with any game experience. We know there’s still lots left to do with this group, but we like kind of where they’re at. Coach [Gary] McClure does a really good job with those guys, getting them prepared every year.”
