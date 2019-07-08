Tigers have weapons on special teams

Tahlequah’s special teams unit was more than adequate in 2018 and with all the major pieces returning this season it figures to be one of the team strengths.
Dae Dae Leathers and Kobey Baker form a strong duo as kick returners, Baker is dangerous as a punt returner, Tate Christian is solid as a punter, and placekicker Trae Patrick was nearly perfect on his field goal attempts.
Leathers accounted for the only special teams touchdown last year when he sprinted 85 yards for a score. The senior returned five kicks for 120 yards, averaging 24 yards per return.
Baker had near identical numbers as Leathers. He returned five kicks for 101 yards and his season long went for 51 yards.
As a punt returner, Baker compiled 91 yards on 17 returns and had a long of 28 yards.
Others who could make an impact in the return game include Bradley Pruitt and Qua’shon Leathers. Carson Ferguson and Simeon Armstrong also saw action a season ago.
Pruitt returned five kicks for 55 yards, Armstrong had three for 17 yards, and Ferguson had four for 43.
“We like our return game,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “You can put Dae Dae back there, you can put Kobey, Bradley Pruitt and Qua’shon back there. We feel good about that.”
Patrick was successful on three of his four field goal tries and booted a long of 33 yards. He was good on 38 of 45 on extra points.
Christian punted 34 times and averaged just under 33 yards per attempt. His long went for 56 yards and he pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line six times.
The one spot Gilbert has to find a replacement is a deep snapper.
“With our kicking game we return both Tate as our punter and Trae as our placekicker,” Gilbert said. “We feel good about those two areas, but we’ve got to find a deep snapper.”
