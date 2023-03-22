Two games back-to-back, between the same two teams, 24 hours apart, when trying to compare, one might as well try to compare Yogi Berra and Kareen Abdul Jabbar.
Bartlesville came to Tahlequah on March 20, and ripped the Tigers, 12-0. The next day, the Tigers went to Bartlesville, and the story was different. Bartlesville still won, but barely, 3-0, and it took the Bruins all seven innings to get those three.
Brayden Northington took it upon himself to stop Bartlesville, and he did it the right way - with teamwork. Individually, on the hill, Northington gave up three runs, four hits, one walk, and struck out three. Broken down, that means that of the 18 Bartlesville out, Northington notched three. The other 15 outs were results of Tiger teammates taking care of defensive chances given them, often by pitches that usually produce ground balls or weak pop-up.
Offensively, the Tigers only came up with three hits of their own. Eli Gibson, Northington, and Beckett Robinson each had a single in the game. Northington and Robinson each also had a stolen base.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 7-2. However, next weekend will be quite busy for the Tigers, with lots of opportunity to advance. Thursday, March 23, the Tigers will play the Poteau Pirates at 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, March 24, the Tigers' opponents will be the Sallisaw Black Diamonds at 11 a.m., and the Oktaha Tigers at 4 p.m.
They will wrap up the weekend against the Joplin, Missouri, Eagles on March 25 at 10 a.m.
