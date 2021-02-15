Tigers knock off No. 10 Claremore, stay hot

Tahlequah stayed in a groove Saturday, upsetting No. 10 Claremore, 54-48, at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The 17th-ranked Tigers (10-9 overall and 6-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference) have won five of their last six games under head coach Marcus Klingsick, including back-to-back wins over top 10 ranked teams in Class 5A. They were coming off a 49-45 home win over No. 7 Coweta on Feb. 5.
Sophomore forward Hayden Smith and senior guard Trey Young combined for 32 points to help carry Tahlequah past the Zebras, who had won their previous three games.
Smith scored eight of his game-high 20 points on four field goals in the opening quarter and had 12 points at halftime, and Young got all 12 of his points during the second half.
The Tigers, who trailed 22-21 at the break, started the second half on a 6-0 run after a pull-up jumper by Young, a basket by Smith and a transition layup by Tyler Joice, who added nine points.
“I just thought at halftime we went in and challenged them,” Klingsick said. “Trey was able to get going and we need him to score for us to be successful. He came out and did a good job and I think we got him involved more. That was a big deal for us.
“We challenged the defense and for the most part did a pretty good job in the second half of getting after them.”
Claremore (10-5, 4-3) got even at 31-31 on a Caison Hartloff basket at the 2:44 mark of the third, but Tahlequah answered on a Smith jumper with 2:16 left to take the lead for good.
The Tigers led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter when Tyson Louie scored after a steal to make it 45-36 with 6:16 remaining. Louie’s basket capped a 9-2 run that included a 3 and a pair of free throws from Young and an inside score by Smith.
The Zebras got to within 45-43 with 3:24 left following a Tanner Steidley 3-pointer, but THS responded with a Smith basket, a Hayden Wagers’ free throw and a Qua’shon Leathers’ baseline drive for a basket to go up 50-44.
Wagers finished with six points for the Tigers, while Leathers followed with five.
Wagers, Young, Leathers, Louie, Walker Scott and Hunter Smith were each recognized prior to the contest on senior night.
Tahlequah will wrap up its regular season Thursday and Friday with games at Claremore and Pryor. Tuesday’s contest at the TMAC against Glenpool has been canceled due to inclement weather.
