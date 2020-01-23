Tahlequah received a game-high 23 points and six 3-pointers from senior standout guard Jaxon Jones, and the Tigers cruised to a 59-35 win over Bishop Kelley Thursday on the first day of the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
It’s the third straight win for the Class 5A No. 10 Tigers, who improve to 10-4 overall on the season.
Jones got going right away, scoring nine of his points on three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. The Northeastern State commit had 12 points at halftime and finished with eight field goals.
“Jaxon was great and has been playing like an All-State caliber player for us,” said Tahlequah assistant coach Matt Qualls, who is filling in temporarily for head coach Duane Jones. “He’s been really efficient and he was again today.”
“We had good possessions and shot it well as a team,” Qualls added. “We forced some turnovers and rebounded really well.”
Qualls is 2-0 in his role as head coach. The Tigers defeated Glenpool, 69-57, Tuesday on the road.
All of Tahlequah’s points in the opening quarter came on 3-pointers. Tyler Joice and Hayden Wagers added one apiece as the Tigers took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter.
The Tigers, who knocked down 11 3-pointers as a team, took a 29-19 advantage into halftime. Tanner Christian, who was also in double figures with 10 points, had a pair of field goals, including a 3-pointer. Qua’shon Leathers, Simeon Armstrong and Hunter Brinkley each added field goals, and Jones knocked down his fourth 3.
Jones, Brinkley and Christian helped the Tigers finish off the 5A 18th-ranked Comets in the fourth quarter. Both Jones and Brinkley had six points and Christian added five as Tahlequah outscored Bishop Kelley, 17-4, to pull away.
Brinkley closed with eight points, Joice followed with six, and both Wagers and Leathers ended with five.
Tahlequah will face 4A, seventh-ranked Broken Bow in Friday’s semifinal round at 5:30 p.m. Broken Bow defeated Tulsa Victory Christian, 68-57.
Strong fourth quarter lifts Lady Tigers: Tahlequah put together a huge fourth quarter, rallied from a 10-point deficit and defeated Plainview, 39-35, to start play in the Catoosa Port City Tournament Thursday.
The Class 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers improve to 11-3 overall under head coach David Qualls and won their sixth straight game — the longest stretch of wins on the season.
“I’m proud of the way we dug deep and fought back in the fourth quarter,” Qualls said. “Plainview has a good squad. We had an off night shooting the ball and were bothered by their size and pressure at times, but our girls found a way. We showed great character and learned a lot about our team tonight.”
Kacey Fishinghawk scored seven of her 13 points in the final quarter as Tahlequah outscored Plainview, 16-5. Fishinghawk buried a 3-pointer and was 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Lily Couch added a 3 in the fourth, while Faith Springwater and Lydia McAlvain each had field goals and Kloe Bowin converted on both of her free throw attempts.
Springwater and Fishinghawk led all scorers with 13 points. McAlvain finished with six points, Bowin followed with four and Couch ended with three.
The Lady Tigers will take on 5A No. 19 Bishop Kelley at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Lady Comets defeated Catoosa, 37-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.