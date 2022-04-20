Tigers, Lady Tigers blanked again

The Tahlequah High School soccer teams were both shut out Tuesday in Broken Arrow.
The Lady Tigers, who fell to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in District 6A-4, suffered their third consecutive loss and were also held scoreless in their third straight game in a 10-0 setback. Tahlequah was coming off an identical 10-0 loss to Owasso on Friday, April 15 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers fell 8-0 and dropped their sixth game in a row. Now 3-9 overall and 0-5 in 6A-4, the Tigers have been limited to two goals during the losing streak.
Both Tahlequah teams return to Doc Wadley Stadium Friday, April 22 when they take on Bixby in 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. starts.
