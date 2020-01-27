Jaxon Jones continued to shine Saturday in the championship game of the Catoosa Port City Tournament, but his career night wasn’t enough as Tahlequah suffered a 72-68 setback to Tulsa Edison Prep.
The loss is the first in the last five outings for the Class 5A No. 10 Tigers, who slip to 11-5 overall under head coach Duane Jones. The Eagles, ranked fifth in 5A, improve to 12-2.
Jaxon Jones poured in a career-best 38 points on 12 of 23 overall shooting and buried seven 3-pointers on 13 attempts. The senior guard and Northeastern State commit has flourished over a two-week stretch where he’s averaging 29.1 points, shooting 56.9 percent overall and 57.6 percent on 38 makes from behind the arc.
Over the three games in Catoosa, Jaxon Jones combined for 91 points and knocked down 20 3-pointers to earn all-tournament honors.
Tahlequah led Edison 28-25 at halftime behind the offensive production of Jaxon Jones and Hunter Brinkley. Jones scored 13 points and had a pair of 3s, while Brinkley added eight points on four field goals.
The Eagles, who received 24 points from Mason Alexander and 22 from Brandon Stuart, took a 45-42 lead into the final quarter and then outnumbered the Tigers, 27-26, the remainder of the way.
Jaxon Jones had 24 of his points in the second half with 18 of those came in the final eight minutes.
The Tigers shot 48.9 percent overall from the floor and were good on 10 of their 23 attempts from 3 (43.5 percent). Edison finished at 51.1 percent overall and was 4 of 9 from 3-point territory. The biggest difference came at the free throw line where the Eagles were 22 of 28, compared to Tahlequah’s 12 of 19.
Brinkley followed Jaxon Jones with eight points, Tyler Joice added seven, and Qua’shon Leathers closed with six. Hayden Wagers had four points, and Tanner Christian finished with three.
The Tigers will remain on the road Tuesday when they return to Metro Lakes Conference play and take on Skiatook. Tahlequah is 6-1 in conference games, while the Bulldogs are 5-11 and 2-5. The Tigers defeated Skiatook, 56-44, in their season and home opener on Dec. 3.
Victory Christian snaps Lady Tigers’ win streak: Ruthie Udoumoh scored a game-high 19 points and led Tulsa Victory Christian to a 46-38 win over Tahlequah Saturday in the championship game of the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
The Lady Tigers, who moved up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s Class 5A rankings, fall to 12-4 under head coach David Qualls. The loss snaps a six-game win streak for Tahlequah, who entered having won 11 of its last 12 games. The 4A, fifth-ranked Lady Conquerors improve to 12-3.
Tahlequah was paced by sophomore forward Faith Springwater’s 10 points and senior forward Kloe Bowin’s nine. Springwater and Bowin were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Tigers cut an eight-point halftime deficit (25-17) to one point (30-29) after three quarters, but Victory Christian outscored THS, 16-9, over the final eight minutes to pull away. Udoumoh had eight of her points in the fourth.
Kacey Fishinghawk added eight points for Tahlequah and canned a pair of 3-pointers, and Kynli Heist finished with seven points.
The Lady Tigers will be at Skiatook Tuesday to conclude a six-game road trip. Tahlequah is 6-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference, while the Lady Bulldogs are 4-11 and 1-6.
