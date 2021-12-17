The Tahlequah basketball teams travelled to Grove Friday night, and broke out the broom with a clean sweep.
The Lady Tigers started things off with a resounding 60-29 win, and the Tigers followed suit with a 59-41 victory over the Grove boys.
Faith Springwater led the Lady Tigers and all scorers with 17 points, Lydia McAlvain added 11, Smalls Goudeau had 10, and Tatum Havens scored 9.
In the boys' game, Shaun Young led the Tigers with 12, and Donavon Smith and Bryson each had 11. Six other Tigers scored in the contest.
