Tigers, Lady Tigers earn big road wins on Friday at Claremore

Jaxon Jones recorded 30-plus points for the fifth time in his career and sparked Tahlequah in a 67-54 road win over Claremore Friday evening.
Jones buried seven 3-pointers and scored 18 of his game-high 31 points in the second half as the Class 5A, 10th-ranked Tigers bounced back from Tuesday’s home loss to No. 7 Collinsville.
Tanner Christian was also in double figures and matched a career high with 15 points and had Tahlequah’s other 3-pointer.
Tahlequah, who improves to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach Duane Jones, led from start to finish after Jaxon Jones knocked down a 3-pointer to open the scoring within the first minutes. The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the second half.
Others to contribute in the scoring column for Tahlequah were Hayden Wagers with seven points, Tyler Joice with five, and Qua’shon Leathers and Hunter Brinkley with four each.
Claremore, who slips to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference, was led by Caison Hartloff’s 22 points.
The Tigers will remain on the road on Tuesday when they travel to play Glenpool. The Warriors are 2-9 overall and 1-4 in Metro Lakes Conference games.
Lady Tigers hold off Claremore: Tahlequah won its third straight game and for the eighth time over a stretch of nine games Friday with a 32-26 road win over Claremore.
Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half and the Lady Zebras took an 11-9 lead into halftime.
The 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers, now 9-3 overall and 5-1 in Metro Lakes Conference play under head coach David Qualls, outscored Claremore, 14-5, in the third quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers from Lydia McAlvain, a 3 from Kynli Heist and two field goals by Faith Springwater.
Springwater led the Lady Tigers with nine points, while McAlvain added eight. Heist finished with six points, Kacey Fishinghawk had five, and both Kloe Bowin and Lily Couch closed with two points.
Tahlequah will visit Glenpool (1-8, 0-4) on Tuesday.
