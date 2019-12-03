Tanner Christian came off the bench and ignited Tahlequah in the second half and helped lift the Tigers to a 56-44 win in their season opener Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Christian, who was just cleared to play earlier Tuesday after suffering a finger injury on his shooting hand, scored a team-high 15 points.
“Tanner came up big and hit some big shots after [Skiatook] had their big run,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. “That was a pleasant surprise for us from what we knew he could do, but we’re glad to see him come and do that. It’s good to see have the confidence to come out and do that.”
Christian scored 10 of his points over a five-minute stretch that sparked a 17-2 run and gave Tahlequah a 50-33 lead with 4:59 remaining in the fourth quarter. He had back-to-back short jumpers at the close of the third, and added a layup and basket from inside the paint in the fourth.
The Tigers’ run came after Skiatook got to within 33-31 following a Dallin Anderson basket at the 2:06 mark of the third. The Bulldogs, led by Hayden Crase’s 17 points, connected on four 3-pointers in the third to claw back in. Fifteen of Crase’s points came on 3s.
Tahlequah was sluggish in the first half but took a 19-17 lead into the locker room.
“A lot of guys played well and did a lot of good things,” Jones said. “We attacked the rim and got to the basket in the second half. We made the adjustment and they did what we asked of them. We played a lot more in the second half like I think we can play.”
Tahlequah also received 11 points from Hunter Brinkley, seven of those coming in the third quarter. Brinkley helped extend Tahlequah’s lead to 31-20 after a short jumper with 4:42 left in the third before Skiatook started an 11-2 surge.
“Hunter came out and got us going in the third quarter,” Jones said. “We got him the ball in the post and he some big shots. He got our first run going.”
Tigers’ senior guard Jaxon Jones, who averaged 17 points last season, finished with seven points. Hayden Wagers and Qua’shon Leathers also had seven points. Tyler Joice close with five points.
Tahlequah will visit Grove on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Tigers roll past Lady Bulldogs: Senior forward Kloe Bowin scored 14 points and helped carry Tahlequah to a 44-30 win in its season and home opener Tuesday at the TMAC.
The Lady Tigers never trailed, scored the game’s first 14 points, and had a comfortable 29-7 lead at halftime. They held Skiatook scoreless in the first nine minutes.
“It starts with defense,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We pitched a shutout in the first quarter and it kinda set the tone. This team has the tools to be a really good defensive team and we were able to change up our presses and our man and our zone defenses, and it kinda threw them off. We came out ready to play. We were balanced in the first half, especially the first quarter.”
Bowin, a Rogers State signee, scored eight of her points in the second quarter. She had six consecutive points on a jumper and four free throws that gave the Lady Tigers a 26-3 advantage with 3:43 remaining in the quarter.
Tahlequah led by as many as 26 points following a Lydia McAlvain 3-pointer at the 3:04 point of the second quarter.
Kacey Fishinghawk closed with nine points, and Kynli Heist finished with eight. McAlvain had six points, and Faith Springwater followed with five.
Tahlequah knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter — one each from McAlvain, Springwater and Heist. Springwater scored all five of her points in the opening three minutes.
“Kacey, Kynli, basically everybody contributed in the first quarter,” Qualls said. “That’s something we continue to hang our hat on is being balanced on offense, and we were able to do that in the first half.”
Skiatook, who was led by Rylee Massey’s 12 points and Rylee Anglen’s 11, got to within nine points at 39-30 after a steal and layup by Anglen with 2:16 left in the contest.
The Lady Tigers will be on the road Friday when they travel to Gove for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
