Hayden Smith had three field goals in the fourth quarter, including a crucial basket with 35 seconds remaining, to help lift Tahlequah to a 53-50 road win over Glenpool Friday.
Smith, who missed Tahlequah’s previous game — a 50-33 home win over Coweta on Tuesday, Jan. 25 — was one of three Tigers to finish in double figures with 13 points.
The Class 6A East No. 10 Tigers, who improved to 12-5 overall and 6-3 in Metro Lakes Conference play under head coach Marcus Klingsick, received a team-high 16 points from Braylon McDowell, while Brycen Smith followed with 11.
McDowell scored six of his points during the third quarter and buried one of Tahlequah’s six 3-pointers. Brycen Smith knocked down three 3s, and Zeke Guerrero, who added nine points, connected on a pair.
Cale Matlock and Tyler Joice each contributed with two points for Tahlequah, who returns to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Tuesday, Feb. 1 to host 5A East No. 10 Grove (10-7, 6-4).
Glenpool (6-13, 3-7) was led by Grayden Baker’s game-high 21 points. Noah Haile followed with 13 points.
The Tigers defeated Grove, 59-41, on Dec. 17 in the first meeting in Grove.
Lady Tigers notch ninth straight win: Lydia McAlvain canned five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points to lift the Lady Tigers to a 75-28 win at Glenpool Friday.
The win is a season-best ninth straight for Tahlequah, who moved to 16-2 overall and 9-0 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
McAlvain had four of her 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes as the Lady Tigers raced out to a 27-3 lead to close the first quarter.
Smalls Goudeau and Tatum Havens also finished in double figures for Tahlequah. Goudeau scored all 10 of her points in the first half, and Havens connected on a pair of 3s and matched Goudeau with 10 points.
Tahlequah, who led 49-8 at halftime, had 11 different players finish in the scoring column. Lily Couch, Faith Springwater and Jadyn Buttery each closed with seven points, Talyn Dick followed with six and Emily Morrison finished with five.
Glenpool (8-10, 4-6) was paced by Jordan Blades’ 10 points.
The Lady Tigers return to the TMAC Tuesday, Feb. 1 to face 5A East No. 3 Grove (15-2, 9-1) in a 6 p.m. tipoff. Tahlequah defeated Grove, 60-29, in the first matchup on Dec. 17 in Grove.
