Tahlequah bounced back from a 66-56 overtime loss at Collinsville Tuesday and defeated Bishop Kelley, 56-53, Thursday on the first day of the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
Junior forwards Hayden Smith and Cale Matlock each finished in double figures, combining for 29 points. Smith scored nine of his team-high 17 points during the third quarter, and Matlock had 10 of his 12 points in the opening quarter.
The Tigers, who improved to 9-4 overall under head coach Marcus Klingsick, advance to Friday’s semifinal where they will play Tulsa Edison in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Tahlequah never trailed and led 24-8 after one quarter. Matlock knocked down two of the Tigers’ four 3s to ignite the fast start. Zeke Guerrero and Braylon McDowell each had a 3-pointer, and both Tyler Joice and Smith had four points apiece.
Joice, who closed with nine points, hit a pullup jumper from the free throw line and followed with a free throw to break a 50-50 tie with 1:15 remaining, and the Tigers led the remainder of the way.
Edison defeated Claremore, 61-48, to advance to Friday’s semifinal. The Eagles have
Lady Tigers dominate again: Tahlequah won its fifth consecutive game and its third straight by 50 points or more as the Lady Tigers ambushed Tulsa Edion, 79-11, Thursday at the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
Tahlequah, who was without leading scorer Smalls Goudeau, led 52-2 at halftime and had three players finish in double figures. Sophomore forward Kori Rainwater paced the Lady Tigers with 19 points on eight field goals, and both Lydia McAlvain and Jadyn Buttery ended with 14 points. McAlvain had 10 of her points in the opening eight minutes, and Buttery added six points.
Edison’s lone points in the first half came on a basket by Madison Alexander during the second quarter. Alexander had eight of Edison’s points.
Lily Couch added seven points for the Lady Tigers, while Faith Springwater, Tatum Havens and Natalee Page each had five.
Tahlequah, now 12-2 overall under head coach David Qualls, will play either Claremore or Catoosa in a Friday semifinal at 7 p.m.
