Tigers’ loss, NEO’s gain as Ray signs

Jayley Ray has been playing softball since she was able to walk.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the foyer of Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center, Ray committed to the next level as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play college softball for the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College softball team for the next two years.
“I knew when I was in the eighth grade that I wanted to play college softball,” said Ray.
She said she played one year of middle school softball at Tahlequah after her family moved here from Morris and four years of varsity ball.
“I play third base, and I pitch, but I like third base better. That’s what I was recruited for,” said Ray. “We went up there and visited up there last spring, and we went and visited some other schools too, and went back up to NEO, and it just felt like home."
Ray was also offered by Murray State, Carl Albert, Pouteau, and Eastern, but chose NEO because of the reason already listed.
“It just felt like home," she said.
Ray’s father, Chris Ray, is the head softball coach of the Tigers. Ray said she didn’t feel her coach/dad treated her any differently than the other players.
“He did push me harder, though, because he knew my limits, what I could do,” she said. “He saw my potential, and he never let up, never let me give up. Yes, I think he pushed me a little harder because I am his kid, but it was because he knew what I could do, and wanted me to reach my potential."
She said several schools recruited her commented on her ability to work with others, being very personable, and being very respectful.
During her four years as a Lady Tiger, Ray said that her first two years, she was not very vocal, but tried hard to work with others.
“During my junior and senior years, I was more vocal, I was always available to help out the younger kids,” she said.
For the remainder of this article, Coach Chris Ray will be the commentator, and will be referred to as "Coach."
Coach Ray said coaching his own kids was always different. A coach doesn’t want to play favorites toward his own, nor does he want to be harder on them.
“Like Jayley said, yes, I was harder on her because I did see her potential, and I did want her to be what she was capable of being,” said Coach. “I think her strongest point is her toughness,” he said. “I’ve seen her run into dugout fences and foul line fences because she wouldn’t give up on foul balls. Once she took a hard bouncer to the cheek, really bruised her up and her cheek was all swollen, but she never missed a single practice. In fact, I think she’s missed just one practice in four years here at Tahlequah."
Just in case one gets the idea that Ray is all about softball and nothing else, her GPA is 4.0.
“I’m very serious about my studies,” she said.
On the field, Ray’s strongest point is her fielding, as evidenced by a .955 fielding percentage this past season.
“I think she made five errors in more than a 100 opportunities,” said Coach.
Ray also had a .429 batting average, .478 on base percentage, .625 slugging percentage, and 38 RBIs.
