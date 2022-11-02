Tigers’ loss, NEO’s gain as Ray signs

Jayley Ray, seated center, of the Tahlequah Lady Tigers’ softball team, is flanked by her parents, Chris and Beverly, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center, as she signs a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami. Looking on from behind, from left are: grandmother Sherry Ray, grandfather Willie Pigeon, and grandmother Patsy Pigeon.