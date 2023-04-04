Although the Tahlequah Tigers scored a run in the first inning, tying the game at 1-1, that was all they could muster, falling to the visiting Stillwater Pioneers, 5-1 on Monday, April 3.
Stillwater scored one in the top of the first, but the Tigers came back in the bottom of the inning when, with one out, Jack Vance reached on an error, and Brayden Northington singled, sending Vance to third base.
Conner Lee hit the first pitch into center field, deep enough for Vance to tag up and score.
Lee had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit in the bottom of the fourth when he doubled. His courtesy runner Brody Younger advanced to third on a passed ball but was stranded there.
In the bottom of the sixth, Vance and Northington both singled, but after advancing on a passed ball, they were marooned on third and second, respectively.
That accounted for the Tigers’ four hits: a double by Lee, a pair of singles by Northington, and a single by Vance. The Tigers struck out 15 times with only Ryan Eagle drawing a walk.
Four errors by the Tigers didn’t help, either.
Levi Kelly started on the mound for the Tigers, going two and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, walking three, and fanning four.
Race Stopp came on in relief, working three and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs, one hit, walking two, and striking out seven Pioneers. Bennett Sams threw two-thirds of an inning and was charged with two runs, one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 2-12 on the season. Tuesday, April 4, the Tigers traveled to Stillwater, then Thursday, April 6, they return home to host the McAlester Buffaloes at 5 p.m.
Friday, April 7, the Tigers will make the short trek across US Hwy. 51 to take on Wagoner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.