The Tahlequah Tigers and Collinsville Cardinals tangled twice in regular-season play. The first meeting was in Collinsville, and Tahlequah won by two points
The second meeting was in Tahlequah, and Collinsville won it by one on a put-back as time expired in overtime.
"These are two really similar teams," Tahlequah Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said. "We've played 68 minutes of basketball already this year and there's a one point difference."
The Tigers had a double digit lead in the second half of both games, but struggled to hold the leads.
Both teams are very inside/out oriented, and it's going to be a high-level matchup between Tiger 6-8 senior Hayden Smith and Collinsville's 6-9 junior Zach Brown. "This rubber match will come down to whether we can control our defensive backboard and limit our turnovers," Wooldridge said.
The Tigers and Cardinals will clash, Feb 23, at Regionals being held at Holland Hall High School in Tulsa.
Game time is 6 p.m., and is a do-or-die game. The winners will advance, while for the losers, their season will be over.
