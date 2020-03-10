Tahlequah got back in the win column Tuesday by defeating Tulsa Edison, 4-3, in its District 5A-4 opener in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who move to 3-2 overall under first-year head coach Bret Bouher, snap a two-game slide after winning their first two games of the season.
Tristan King belted a two-run homer to left field in the second inning and also set the table for the game-winning run in the seventh. King, who went 2 for 3 at the plate, led off with a double to left, stole third base, and then came across to score on a Bradley Pruitt sacrifice fly to left that was caught in foul territory.
King’s long ball in the second came with one out and after Caleb Davis grounded into a fielder’s choice. Zedric Louie led off the inning with a single to right.
The Tigers added their third run in the third when courtesy runner Dylan Leep scored after Tate Christian grounded into a double play. Leep was running for Seth Stacey, who led off with a double to left.
Stacey went the distance on the mound to pick up the win and tossed five consecutive scoreless innings before the Eagles got even with three runs in the sixth. Edison had two of its three hits in the frame.
Stacey, a Seminole State College signee, recorded 11 strikeouts and issued three walks. The left-hander threw 17 first-pitch strikes to the 25 batters he faced and had a 64.5 strike percentage.
Tahlequah finished with five hits, three of those for extra bases. Stacey joined King with a pair of hits, going a perfect 2 for 2.
The Tigers, who suffered a 14-0 home loss to Muskogee last Friday and fell to Coweta, 13-9, at the Claremore Festival on Saturday, will step out of district play and travel to play Catoosa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Tahlequah will be in Gulf Shores, Alabama over spring break.
