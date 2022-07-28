Tigers open fall camp Aug. 8

Tahlequah is just a little over a week away from beginning preparations for its 2022 football season.
The Tigers, who went 7-4 overall last year and advanced to the Class 5A Playoffs for an eighth consecutive year under head coach Brad Gilbert, will begin fall camp on Monday, Aug. 8.
Tahlequah will scrimmage twice prior to their season opener against Sapulpa on Friday, Sept. 2 at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Tigers will face Collinsville on the road on Friday, Aug. 19, and then visit Hilldale on Thursday, Aug. 25 in a three-way scrimmage that also includes Grove.
The annual Orange/White Scrimmage will take place Saturday, Aug. 13.
The Tahlequah Football Kickoff Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, and a parent meeting/junior high pad checkout is Aug. 4.
The Tigers will make the jump to Class 6A-II this season. They will face Putnam City West, Sand Springs, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Muskogee, Oklahoma City U.S. Grant, Stillwater and Bartlesville on their District 6A-II-1 schedule. Other non-district games are against Wagoner and Sallisaw.
