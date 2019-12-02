With an experienced roster that features a combined 12 seniors and juniors, including standout guard Jaxon Jones, Tahlequah has its sights set on bigger things in 2019-20.
The Tigers, who open their season Tuesday against Skiatook at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center under head coach Duane Jones, will be in good hands with Jaxon Jones returning as one of the top scorers in the Metro Lakes Conference.
“We’re pretty excited about this team. We have some high expectations,” Duane Jones said. “We have the most experience we’ve had since I’ve been in the Tahlequah school system. We have six seniors, we have six juniors and a majority of them can all play. The practices are very competitive. We’re trying to figure out who’s going to play a majority of our minutes right now.”
Jaxon Jones averaged a team-high 17 points in 23 games as a junior and shot 47.4 percent overall from the floor. He shot just under 40 percent from 3-point territory, pulled down 4.7 rebounds and averaged 3.5 assists.
“His decision making is better and he’s a little stronger,” Duane Jones said. “I think he’s being a little more aggressive getting to the basket. He’s one of the guys on this team that can do a good job of creating his own shot and he can create for others. We want him to that for us.”
Jones scored 20 points or better eight times last year, including a season-high 30 against Skiatook. He recorded 29 points on two occasions against Glenpool and McCloud.
Jones will take on a different role this season with a move to point guard, replacing the departed Michael Murphy, who was second on the team in scoring 9.5 points.
Duane Jones said the transition won’t take away his ability to get enough shot attempts.
“I think he’ll still get a lot of good looks,” Duane Jones said. “We’re running some motion offense where we’re moving the ball a lot. We’ll be putting the ball in a lot of guys hands. The ball is going to come back to him and he’s still going to get shots. We have a lot of other guys we feel that can score on this team.”
Other guards expected to provide big minutes include senior Simeon Armstrong, sophomore Tyler Joice, junior Tanner Christian, junior Qua’shon Leathers, junior David Birdine and sophomore Hunter Smith.
“We feel really good about our guards,” Duane Jones said. “Simeon has played really well at the guard spot, Tyler Joice has, Qua’shon has, David Burdine has. Tanner is 6-5 but he can play both guard and forward. He gives us some versatility there.”
Junior forward Hayden Wagers, Tahlequah’s other returning starter, will be another focal point to go along with Jaxon Jones.
Wagers averaged 8.6 points as a sophomore and averaged five rebounds. He shot 46.2 percent overall and showed the ability to step out beyond the 3-point arc where he shot 31.3 percent.
Other forwards are senior Kooper McAlvain, senior Tristan King, and senior Hunter Brinkley.
Can Wagers be the other big scoring option for Tahlequah?
Duane Jones mentioned others like McAlvain and Leathers as other scoring threats.
“It can be several other guys,” Duane Jones said. “Hayden could very well be that No. 2 guy. Kooper shoots the ball really well. Qua’shon, in our last scrimmage, led us in scoring and he did that off the bench. It’s one of those situations where we’ve got six or seven guys that could step in score points every night. We’ve just have to be consistent when we do that. We’re not looking for one guy to score 19, we’re looking for several of them to score eight, 10 or 12 points. I think we’ll be more successful if we can do that.”
Duane Jones was impressed with the play of Brinkley and Burdine over the fall. The duo didn’t see a lot of minutes last season, but Jones expects them to contribute in much bigger roles this year.
“They’ve really played well. They’re just solid players and they do a lot of things for us,” he said. “David is one of those kids that does everything right defensively, and Hunter is actually right now probably our best kid in the post as far as getting points. I’m really happy with those two in how they’re stepping up as seniors without a lot of past experience.”
After their season opener against Skiatook, the Tigers will be on the road Friday when they visit Grove.
