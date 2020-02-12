The Tahlequah Tigers wrapped up their regular season with a 51-27 dual win over the Muskogee Roughers on Tuesday night at the TMAC. The Tigers won six matches via forfeit on the night, accounting for 36 team points.
Prior to the dual, Montana Wood was honored as the lone senior on the team.
"Tonight went well, but not as planned," Tahlequah coach Travis Kirby said. "They didn't have a full lineup, but the guys they did have were ready to go. What matches we did get were good solid matches, which is exactly what we need for regionals."
The dual started at 106 pounds, where the Roughers won a decision, as Jacob Wolf beat Levi Perry. The Tigers got on the board at 113 pounds, as he beat Haden Scraper via fall to give Tahlequah a 6-3 lead. Madison Caviness won via forfeit at 120 pounds for Tahlequah while Blaine Jones also won a forfeit, this one coming at 126 pounds.
After Muskogee won a forfeit at 132 pounds, Muskogee's Jasean Coston won via fall over Tahlequah's Colby Green to make it a three-point dual. Tahlequah's Anthony Vazquez received a forfeit at 145 pounds to extend Tahlequah's lead.
At 152 pounds, Tahlequah's Angel Quezada won a decision over Muskogee's Bobby Felts, but the Roughers won at 160 pounds, as Antonio Zapata pinned Tahlequah's Bruce Hendrix.
At 170 pounds, Tahlequah won another forfeit, as Ryan Reece went to the center of the mat to claim the win. Muskogee picked up a win at 182 pounds when Ty Williams pinned Jonathan Lyman, but the Roughers would forfeit two of the final three weight classes, with the lone non-forfeit coming at 220 pounds, where Montana Wood lost via fall to Kenan Adams.
"I'm pleased with the performance of our athletes tonight," Muskogee coach Chetan Munshell said. "We were a little short handed but we came out and wrestled tough with what we had."
Over the weekend, the Tigers competed at the Glenpool Warrior Classic, where Carson Ferguson placed sixth at 132 pounds while Montana Wood placed 5th in the 220-pound weight class. As a team, the Tigers finished in 13th place out of the 21 teams participating, finishing with 42.5 team points.
Ferguson went 3-3 on the tournament, with all three wins coming via bonus points. He started with a pin of Catoosa's Caleb Hight before losing ia major decision to Broken Arrow's Blazik Perez in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with a 16-0 tech fall over teammate Elbert Grant before winning via fall over Grant Bunten of Owasso to put him in the 5th-place match, where he lost via fall to Glenpool's Tyson Stevens.
Wood finished the tournament 4-2. He lost his opening match to Jearvahn Chatman of Thomas Edison, but responded with three straight wins, including a fall over Kyron Lindsey of Del City and decisions over Owasso's Devin Harris and Coweta's Elijah Fadeyev before beating Checotah's Kyler Pouncil in the 5th-place match.
