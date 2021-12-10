The Tahlequah Tigers and Sequoyah Indians battles tooth and toenail from start to finish, but a 24-4 first quarter start by the Tigers was enough to hold off Sequoyah for a 60-45 victory.
Both teams got off to a slow start, with the Tigers slowly edging to a 7-0 lead before Kellan Holmes put Sequoyah on the board with a trey midway throughout the period. The Indians poor shooting continued in the quarter, while Tahlequah's improved, leading to a 24-4 at the end of the quarter.
After scoring 24 in the first eight minutes, the Tigers suddenly couldn't find the bottom of the net, scoring just eight points in the quarter.. Seqyouah, on the other end, began to find their range, and won the quarter, 11-8, cutting the lead to 32-15 at halftime.
Tahlequah got back into the zone in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians by seven, 17-10, to push their lead up to 49-25.
The fourth quarter belonged to Holmes, as the junior sharpshooter from Sequoyah personally outscored the Tahlequah boys, 14-11, while Alex Elizondo rattled home six, to close the gap to 15, but it was too little, too late, and Tahlequah claimed the victory and a trip to the fifth place game today.
Hayden Smith led the Tigers' balanced scoring attack with 15, Zeke Guerrero added 11, Shaun Young also scored 11, Tyler Joice and Cale Matlock each tossed in `0, Jaxton Stickels scored two, and Donovan Smith made one.
Holmes led the Indians, and all scorers, with 31 points, including the 14 points in the fourth quarter, Elizondo scored 11, Jake Brown had two, and Kobe Rider finished with one.
"We started off good, then lost a little intensity, and it gets you in trouble sometimes," Tahlequah Tiger Coach Marcus Klingsick said." "We kinda refocused at halftime, came back out sharp in the third quarter.
"Then, in the fourth, they had that one player, number 11 (Holmes), he shot the ball really well and kinda kept them in it," he said.
"I thought our first five guys played really well in the first quarter," Klingsick continued, "but then the kids coming off the bench didn't quite have that same energy."
Klingsick said Bryson Smith came off the bench and did some good things. "He come off the bench and kinda gave us a little spark. We hadn't been scoring much, Bryson came in, dove for the ball a couple of times, just really helped us get back on track," he said.
Klingsick also said he really liked the balanced scoring. "When you have five kids in double figures, you like it," he said.
The Tigers will face McAlester today at 2:30. "McAlester is a good team," Klingsick said. "They have one kid, the coach's son, who's going to be a D1 player. He scored 30 in the first two games here. It should be a good game."
Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said his boys had that first quarter when they just didn't get much done. 'We ran, I mean really, we ran our offense one time in that first quarter, and we got a three off it," he said. "Other than that, we didn't run it once."
"We didn't execute great in the last three quarters, but we executed some," he said. If we'd even executed some in that first quarter, it could have made a difference.
"Our kids played their butts off for four quarters tonight," Walker added. "They never quit, they played with a lot of energy."
The Indians will face the East Central Cardinals at 11:30 this morning. Walker said the Cardinals are big and strong. "I'm going to watch some film on them tonight," he said.
