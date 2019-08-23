Malik McMurtrey, Tate Christian and Jaxon Jones each found the end zone for Tahlequah Friday evening against Grove in its first scrimmage at Grove.
The Tahlequah defense allowed a score on the Ridgerunners’ first offensive possession, but settled in and did not give up another score for the remainder of the scrimmage.
With star running back Dae Dae Leathers limited to five carries, McMurtrey, a sophomore, filled in and scored on a 35-yard run.
Christian had a 10-yard run for a score and also hooked up with Jones on a 40-yard TD pass.
For Gilbert, it was about getting to go at somebody else for the first time.
“We’ve been kind of like caged animals going against ourselves every day,” he said. “It was good to go out and go up against somebody else. There was an excitement in the air. We also got to see where we’re at at this point and see a lot of young players.”
Tahlequah, coming off a 9-2 season under Gilbert in 2018, will be at Doc Wadley Stadium Thursday for its final tuneup against Muskogee, Hilldale and Bishop Kelley.
Like Leathers, standout defensive lineman/offensive lineman Blake Corn and lineman Hayden Napier saw limited snaps as well.
“There was a lot of good things that we saw, but there’s also a lot of things we have to correct,” Gilbert said. “The biggest thing is we came out of the scrimmage healthy.”
The Tigers open the regular season at home against Fort Gibson on Friday, Sept. 6 in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
