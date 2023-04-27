For the past two seasons, one thing has alluded the Tahlequah Tigers baseball team; a 6A sweep.
On Thursday, April 27, the Tigers beat Edison 2-1 to sweep the season series. The Tigers were led by starting pitcher Levi Kelly who gave up just one run in six innings of work.
“It was awesome to pick up our first 6a sweep in two years,” said Nelson. “Kind of a rivalry game, emotions were high. Our guys didn’t swing the bat that well but we got it done. Levi kept us in the game. We made some really good defensive plays. Just a good win all around.”
Edison picked up their lone run in the first inning but was not able to crack Kelly’s code after that.
After the first-inning run, Kelly allowed just one base hit throughout the rest of the game.
The Tigers looked like they were going to go on a two-out-rally in their half of the first inning when Brycen Smith drew a walk.
A groundout from the next batter Synjin Sampson grounded into a fiedler’s choice to end the inning.
The Tigers would not go too long before they would find a chance to strike again.
In the second inning, the Tigers pieced together their only runs of the game. Facing a tough pitcher in Dale Grant, the Tigers led off the inning with a Ryan Eagle single.
A sacrifice bunt followed by an Eli Gibson double knotted the game at 1-1. An error brought Gibson home and ended the scoring for either side.
“Really Dale Grant has been tough his whole career,” said Nelson.
“It was just good clean baseball to get the runs in. It wasn’t anything pretty we didn’t hit it to the fence or anything, but we got the job done.”
Grant finished the day going six innings allowing just two runs on three hits while walking out three and striking out three Tigers.
Kelly maintained his pulse on Edison shutting them down throughout the fifth inning. But trouble began to brew in the sixth inning for the Tigers.
After the leadoff runner reached on a single and made his way to third base, the Tigers locked in. With the runner on third base and just one out THS shortstop Matthew Talburt stared down the runner before making the out.
One play later and the same result; Talburt fields a hard-hit ground ball this time to get out of the inning.
“He has been nails for us defensively all year,” said Nelson. “He is a great kid and deserves it. I love seeing good things happen to good kids.”
Going into the seventh inning Kelly’s day was done and Bennett Sams was tasked with shutting the door. Despite a walk, Sams cleanly picked up the save and secured the 2-1 Tigers’ win when THS’s catcher, Gibson gunned down an Edison base runner trying to steal second base.
“I think some of these games have been the best we’ve played,” said Nelson. “It is good to see. All I have said all year is that I hope we put it together at the end of the season. Those are two good wins with the Union regional. It will be tough but it will be good for our guys.”
Kelly earned the win going six innings, striking out eight batters and walking just two. Gibson finished the game going one-for-three with a runer batted in. The Tigers picked up just three hits in the 2-1 win.
The win improves the Tigers’ record to 6-19 on the season.
The win marks the second win in a row for the Tigers as they head to the district tournament in Union on Friday, April 28. The Tigers will face off against Pryor to open the tournament. The team that moves on will have to win a best two out of three series.
If the Tigers win the tournament they will advance to regionals with the chance to go to the State Tournament on the line.
