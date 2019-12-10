The Class 5A No. 12 Tahlequah Tigers used five forfeits and three pins to cruise past the Locust Grove Pirates on Tuesday night inside the TMAC. The Tigers are now 3-0 on the season.
"I think the match went pretty well," Tahlequah Head Coach Travis Kirby said. "We have a few guys on our team who are freshmen, we're a really young program this year and we've got some guys who this is their second varsity match ever, we had several guys like that in our lineup tonight. We have some guys who haven't wrestled in a long time, so overall I think we did really good."
Tahlequah took the lead right off the bat, winning the first two matches via forfeit to go up 12-0 At 120 pounds, Tallon Watson pinned Locust Grove's Riley Lord to put THS up 18-0. The Tigers picked up another win at 126 when Nick Garcia pinned Christian Cole in 1:48.
"Tallon's a freshman, and he hasn't wrestled very long," Kirby said. "He went out there and fought really hard and got his first varsity win tonight and looked really good doing it.
Tahlequah won both the 132 and 138-pound matches via forfeit to take a 36-0 lead. The Pirates won their first match of the night at 145 pounds when Mason Carnes picked up a reversal before pinning Ivan Sanchez midway through the second period.
Tahlequah won at 152 when Anthony Vazques won a 9-6 decision over Ethan Curtis, while Angel Quezada won a major decision at 160-pounds to extend the Tiger lead to 43-6. The Pirates won the next three matches via fall, but it was too large a deficit for them to overcome, as Montana Wood won via pin at 220-pounds and Lance Holcomb won via forfeit at 285-pounds to end the night.
The Tigers will next host 3A No. 11 Jay on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the TMAC.
