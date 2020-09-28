Tigers place second at 5A Pre-State Meet

Eric Burns, Jack McKee and Trae Baker each placed inside the top 20 and helped Tahlequah to a second-place finish Saturday at the Class 5A Pre-State Cross Country Meet in Edmond.
The Tigers, who finished with 87 points and trailed only Piedmont in the team standings, received a team-best ninth-place finish from Burns, who ended with a time of 16:53.32. McKee was 12th overall with a time of 17:13.25, and Baker was 14th at 17:21.65.
Tahlequah’s Eddie Barnes was 25th in the individual standings with a time of 17:49.95, Blaine Jones was 27th at 18:03.61, and Sammy Mejia was 55th, finishing with a time of 19:01.37. Jerron Sherrill ended with a time of 19:40.68.
Elgin’s Gage McElhaney won the individual championship with a time of 16:17, Duncan’s Travis Meadows followed in second place at 16:20.17, and Piedmont’s Beckam Hartis was third at 16:21.29.
Guymon followed the Tigers in third place of the team standings with 110 points.
The girls’ times haven’t been officially released. The Lady Tigers did receive a third-place finish from freshman McKenna Hood, while junior Lily Couch followed in fourth overall. Emma Maxwell was 19th and Victoria Pham was 27th.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will be at the Owasso Cross Country Invitational at Mohawk Park on Thursday, Oct. 1. They host the Metro Lakes Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
