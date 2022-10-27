The Tahlequah Tigers have struggled at times this season, and tonight will be no exception, as they prepare to take on league-leading Stillwater.
Tonight will be Senior Night for the Tigers, and prior to the game, seniors Coda Bunch, Josh Munoz, Dylan Leep, Cale Matlock, Adam Arnall, Tate Whittmore, and Braxton Rooster will be honored.
The Tigers are currently 3-5 overall, and are fifth in the 6A-ll District 1 at 2-3. They are 2-2 at home, and 1-3 on the road. The Tigers have put 207 points on the board, and have allowed the opposition to score 235.
Adrenalin will be running high when the Tigers face the undefeated Stillwater Pioneers, and hopefully that will make a difference.
The struggling has not necessarily been due to poor team effort, lack of athletic ability, or any of the many other reasons teams often encounter when struggling. This season, the Tigers were moved into a higher classification, where they are now playing bigger schools than in the past. Does that mean the bigger schools are better? Not necessarily, observers would agree, but it does mean they have more talent to pick from. When one school can dress out 35-40 players, and they have to play another school that dresses out 65-70, well, do the numbers.
It makes it hard on the seniors who want to go out on a winning note, and maybe even for the juniors who have only one more year to be able to gain ground. Overall, though, in the grand scheme of things, it usually levels out, and a team that has enjoyed success in the past soon regains its previous success.
Tahlequah Tiger Head Coach Brad Gilbert agrees with that.
“That is so very true,” Gilbert said. “Many people don’t realize how difficult it is to move up to a higher classification.”
He said the Tigers are really healthy.
“This year, everyone who started out the season is still healthy,” he said, “or at least as healthy as you can be in week 9. Another thing most people don’t realize just how young we are. We have just eight seniors, that’s it. Usually, we’ll have 20-25 seniors, but this year, we have just eight, and that makes a difference, too.As a young team moving up into a higher bracket, it’s been a real challenge."
He said Stillwater would run the ball about 75% of the time.
“They’re really good up front, they’re able to control the line of scrimmage, their front is led by the senior center that’s going to Oklahoma State,” he said. “Their quarterback is really good, and he can throw well if they need to throw it, and they have some really good receivers.They’re very deliberate in what they do. They’re not going to come out and try to run as many plays as possible. They’re going to chew up the clock, just pretty much line up, try to run over you, and dare you to try and stop them.”
Defense is a whole ‘nother picture.
“I can’t really describe what they do on defense,” Gilbert said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. You can watch any game you want to on television and you’re not going to see anything like it. They might line up all 11 guys in a straight line across the front, and you don’t know who’s coming and who isn’t. And then, they might line all 11 up four yards off the ball, they might show a five-man coverage, you don’t know what they’re going to do.
“We’re sitting here at 3-5, and we lost some tough games early in the year,” he said, “but our guys are still working hard, trying to get better all the time. We realize it’s going to be a real challenge tonight, but we’re never been ones to back down from a challenge."
Senior Night activities will start prior to the game, at 6:30 p.m., at Doc Wadley Field at NSU. The opening kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
This will be your last opportunity to see the Tigers at home this season, so don’t miss a minute of the exciting action.
