Tigers' rally falls short

Gary Trembly | Daily Press

Elzy Miller, seated, does the play-by-play live stream of the Tahlequah Tigers' games at Claremore Tuesday on the Green Country Sports Network. Standing, near, with cap, is color commentator Kelly Callaway, and on the far side is cameraman Craig Wing. A fourth member of the crew is Ryan Hosley, not pictured, who served as a gofer on Tuesday. GCSN live streams all Tahlequah football and basketball games live, and can be seen, free of charge, on YouTube, search for Green Country Sports Network, then scroll to the game in question. GCSN also helps provide many stats to the Tahlequah Daily Press.