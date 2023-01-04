Tigers' rally falls short

Some basketball games are even keel throughout. Some are back and forth. And some are complete runaways.
And then, there are games such as the Tahlequah Tigers had at Claremore Tuesday, a game of streaks. In the end, Claremore came away the winner, 67-57.
The Tigers had an 8-4 lead in the first quarter when the first streak hit. Claremore went on an 18-0 run, changing a Tahlequah 8-4 lead into a Claremore 22-8 lead.
After that, the game was fairly evenly paced, until the late middle of the third period when the Tigers managed to slowly claw their way back to within seven, 42-35.
Coming out of a timeout, Claremore went on another run, this time 10-point run.
The Tigers never quit, and managed to close the gap to 10 before running out of time.
Lukas Wooldridge led the Tigers with 19 points, including five treys.
Hayden Smith was second with 13, including seven in the frantic third.
Cash McAlvain added nine, Shaun Young had seven, Donovan Smith chipped in four, Zeke Guerro finished with three, and Cale Matlock had two.
The Tigers will next appear on the floor Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., against Hillsdale, in the Verdigris Invitational Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.