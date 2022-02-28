Tigers regroup late, knock out Bartlesville

Tahlequah overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and stunned Bartlesville, 58-54, Monday at Putnam City West High School to advance to a Class 6A Regional Tournament championship game.
Senior Braylon McDowell had a layup with under a minute remaining to give the Tigers the lead for good at 56-54. McDowell later added a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left.
Tahlequah (17-6) advances to play Putnam City West Wednesday at p.m. The top-seeded Patriots defeated Sand Springs, 69-54, in Monday's nightcap.
The Tigers, who have won eight of their last nine games, were paced by junior forward Hayden Smith's game-high 24 points. Smith had 12 of his points during the fourth quarter, had nine field goals and went 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
Zeke Guerrero, Cale Matlock, Shaun Young and Brycen Smith complemented Hayden Smith's inside presence by combining for seven 3-pointers. Guerrero had two of his three 3s in the fourth to help Tahlequah get back into the contest, and Matlock had a pair of 3s in the opening quarter.
"We came out in the first half and played the way we wanted to," Tahlequah head coach Klingsick said. "We did pretty good things on offense and hit some big shots. We hit a lull in the third quarter, but we just regrouped. I was really pleased with how we battled back. We could have hung our heads but we kept fighting."
Tahlequah's biggest accomplishment was limiting one of the top sophomores in the country as it held David Castillo to 15 points. Castillo missed a late free throw that could have given the Bruins a lead and was held without a field goal over the final eight minutes.
"Cale guarded him most of the night and we ran another player at him when he got the ball in his hands to make him give up the ball," Klingsick said of his defensive strategy to slow down Castillo. "Braylon did a good job of coming over to help double him."
Guerrero closed with nine points, and Matlock followed with eight. Young finished with seven points, and Brycen Smith had five.
Bartlesville was led by Audi Ayyapan's 19 points. Ayyapan had five 3-pointers and scored 10 of his points during the second half.
Putnam City West (18-5) closed its regular season by winning six of its last seven games.
