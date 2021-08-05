Tigers return a pair of starters in the secondary

Half of Tahlequah’s starters in the secondary return in 2021, and along with the defensive line, will provide the backbone of the defense.
Senior Parker Lane is the most polished of the group and started all 11 games last season at cornerback.
Lane, who will also be crucial on the offensive side of the ball at receiver, is moving to free safety this season where the Tigers will have to replace Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection and Central Oklahoma signee Qua’shon Leathers.
“Parker has had a great offseason and has provided that leadership that we need,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “He’s a coach's kid and he’s got a very high IQ. We’ve actually moved him to free safety and he’s now our quarterback of the secondary. He gets everybody lined up and he’s the communicator. You’ve got to have a guy like that. Qua’shon was that guy the last couple of years. Parker had a really good spring, and he’s carried it over into the summer.”
Lane registered 36 total tackles and had a pass breakup as a junior. Offensively, he had 15 receptions for 241 yards.
The other returning starter is cornerback Dylan Leep, who like Lane, started all 11 games for the Tigers last season as a sophomore.
“Dylan is a big-framed kid who’s getting better and better with his technique,” Gilbert said. “Coach (McKinley) Whitfield has done a great job with those guys on the back end, and they’ve all developed and gotten stronger. Dylan’s a guy that creates, just with his size and how physical he is, a lot of problems for receivers.”
Leep tallied 25 total tackles, had a pair of interceptions, and recorded five pass breakups in 2020.
Senior Malik McMurtrey will line up opposite of Leep at the other cornerback spot. McMurtrey, who will also be a vital piece to the offense at running back, had seven tackles and one interception a year ago.
“Malik is another guy who had a really good spring, and he’s a guy we’re going to depend on a lot,” Gilbert said. “He’s playing at a really high level, and it’s really exciting to see just his maturity over the last year.”
Other names expected to contribute at corner are sophomore LeSean Johnson and junior Michael Secratt.
Junior Coda Bunch is expected to get the nod at strong safety, but could also see time at free safety if needed. Bunch had seven tackles in four games last year and is replacing Northeastern State-bound Kobey Baker, who played at receiver in last week’s OCA All-State game.
“Coda is a very high IQ guy,” Gilbert said. “He’s always in the right position. He might be a little undersized, but that doesn’t deter him. He got his first start last year against Bishop Kelley in the playoffs. We like where he’s at just because he’s so intelligent and he knows what he’s supposed to do.”
Sophomore Jacob Morrison and freshman Beckett Robinson are other options at safety.
“Those two guys are very athletic, have good size and are physical,” Gilbert said. “They also play the game hard, so we like what we see there.”
