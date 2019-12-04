Tigers return a pair of state qualifiers

Tahlequah High School Wrestling has 40 wrestlers with a vast majority of them being freshmen and sophomores, there are a few juniors and one lone senior this year.
Tigers’ head coach Travis Kirby, along with assistant coaches Rocky Reeves and Taylor Poe, will lead the pack into this coming season.
“With such a young tough crew it’s hard to say who all is going to be in the starting lineup just yet,” Kirby said. “Right now, our standouts are our two returning state qualifiers, Carson Ferguson (junior) and Angel Quezada (junior), and one sixth place regional finisher, Tyler Trott (sophomore), he was an alternate for the state tournament last year. I look for those three to all do something big this season.”
With Tahlequah’s wrestling program growing, 40 wrestlers at the high school level, 70 wrestlers at the junior high level, Kirby created a girls wrestling program. This will be the first girls wrestling team in Cherokee County.
“Right now, there are six girls on the high school team and 18 at the junior high,” Kirby said. “Our participation numbers in the little league, junior high and high school are larger than ever right now.”
Tahlequah will be hosting its annual Orange and White Dual at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the TMAC.
“It’s a great night to come out and enjoy some wrestling, eat some delicious food and support the Tahlequah wrestling program,” Kirby said. “We will have an intrasquad dual amongst our little league, junior high, and high School. There will also be a silent pie auction and throughout the day we will be selling pulled pork sandwiches.”
To purchase a meal contact Travis Kirby (918) 797-0253 or Rocky Reeves (918) 906-8990, it includes a sandwich, chips and drink for $5.
For the month of December, fans can come to the TMAC on the 10th at 6 p.m. to watch the Tigers take on Locust Grove, and on the 17th the Tigers will face off with Jay, also at 6 p.m.
The girls wrestling team will wrestle before each dual, if the other team has a female wrestler in the same weight class.
“We are hosting a girl’s only tournament this season on Jan. 25,” said Kirby. “Every dual is important and exciting to come watch. Our district duals are pretty important because we have to win our district in order to qualify for the dual state tournament. This year we will be wrestling all of our district duals in one day on Jan. 14 in Durant. But we will have several home events this season that are worth watching, nine total.”
With Tahlequah wrestling growing so quickly, fundraising is a necessity. The Dec. 6 fundraiser is open to the public, a small donation per family is requested.
“Bring a box of granola bars or cereal bars per family to get in,” Kirby said.
Cash will also be accepted. The junior high wrestlers are in need of gently used wrestling shoes for the students to wear during practice and duals. Simply drop off the shoes at the middle school front office and let them know it’s for the wrestling team.
