Tulsa Will Rogers pulled away in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Tahlequah, 48-39, Saturday in a Class 5A East Area Tournament consolation championship game at Tulsa Memorial High School.
The Ropers went on a 14-1 run, highlighted by a Marquel Sutton dunk in transition, to take a 44-31 lead with 2:51 remaining. Sutton had six of his game-high 16 points during the spurt.
Tahlequah closes its season at 13-11 under head coach Marcus Klingsick. The Tigers won eight of their final 11 games.
The Tigers, who were even at 30-30 to begin the fourth quarter, led 30-26 at the three minute mark of the third in a contest that had six lead changes in the second half.
Tahlequah received a team-high 12 points from sophomore forward Hayden Smith, who was coming off a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the Tigers’ 68-67 win over Tulsa Edison on Friday. Senior Hayden Wagers added nine points, and senior guard Qua’shon Leathers had eight.
The Ropers, who advance to next week’s state tournament, also got 12 points from Marcal Johnson.
