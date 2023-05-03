THS Regionals
On Wednesday, May 3 the Tigers season came to an end when they were swept in the regional tournament.
In both games, the Tigers were leading late but could not hold off late rallies from Jenks High School and Putnam City North High School.
Game one | JHS 7, THS 3
In game one against the Jenks Trojans, the Tigers took an early lead and looked like they were going to steal a win, but the Trojans had different plans.
Some timely hitting in the first and second innings gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead after some hits from Jack Vance and Brycen Smith and a sacrifice fly by Race Stopp. THS picked up another run in the third with a Ryan Eagle single up the middle and scored Stopp.
The Trojans picked up a run in the fifth inning before they came alive late.
In the seventh on the brink of losing, the Trojans rallied. A hit-by-pitch and a triple quickly cut the Tigers’ lead to one.
Brayden Northing settled in and retired the next two batters. Looking like the Tigers were going to get out of the game alive then an error from the catcher tied the game at 3-3.
The Tigers could not get anything going in the bottom of the inning.
Now in extra innings, the Trojans had all the momentum and came alive at the plate. The Trojans picked up four runs in the inning to complete the comeback and take their first lead of the game.
Stopp reached on a walk to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning but the next three Tigers were shut down to give the Trojans the 7-3 win.
Game two | PCNHS 9, THS 7
The Tigers came out swinging in game two just like they did in the first game. Beckett Robinson led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run over the left field fence.
Synjin Sampson kept the ball rolling for the Tigers with a leadoff double in the second inning. A Matthew Talburt double would bring him around and start the second inning scoring for THS.
Robinson brought in another run with a single. Talburt then came around on an error from the PCNHS catcher. Stopp brought in the fourth run of the inning with a single to give THS a 5-0 lead.
Putnam picked up a pair of runs in the top of the third. But the Tigers responded with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.
Putnam put another run on the board in the fourth before opening the floodgates putting up six runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The final onslaught was enough to secure the 9-7 win.
The two straight losses end the Tigers' season with a record of 8-23.
