Five Tahlequah wrestlers qualified for the Class 5A State Tournament, which will be held Friday, Feb. 26 at State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.
The Tigers finished seventh as a team at the 5A East Regional Tournament in Claremore.
Levi Perry, Angel Quezada and Jayden Moore each had second place finishes for Tahlequah, while Carson Ferguson placed third and Elbert Grant finished fifth.
The Tigers closed with 104.5 points. Collinsville won the regional championship with 276.5 points, Glenpool (181.5) was second, and Coweta (170) was third.
Ashondra Valencia won a regional championship at 100 pounds for the Lady Tigers and had an opening-round bye Thursday at the state tournament.
Perry (113 pounds), a second seed, will take on Carl Albert’s Kasen Miller Friday. At 145 pounds, Quezada, a No. 2 seed, will go up against Duncan’s Blayton Montgomery. Moore (160) will face Jackson Jones of Carl Albert, Ferguson (132) will take on Tyler Johnson, and Grant will be in the play-in round as a fifth seed.
