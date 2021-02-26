Tigers set for playoffs, begin with Claremore

Tahlequah will take a three-game win streak into a Class 5A East Regional Tournament Friday when it faces Claremore in an 8 p.m. start at Sapulpa High School.
The Tigers (11-9) were at their best during the final stretch of the regular season, winning six of their last seven games under head coach Marcus Klingsick.
"I'm really excited about the way we're playing," Klingsick said. "Things are clicking and we decided we can beat some people. We're doing things the right way and we've kind of stepped up our defense."
Tahlequah has split regular season games against the Zebras, who enter with a 10-6 mark. The Tigers defeated Claremore, 54-48, in the last meeting on Feb. 12 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. The Zebras downed THS, 60-38, on Jan. 22 at the Catoosa Port City Classic.
"We played well against them in the last meeting," Klingsick said. "We were playing with a lot more confidence the second time and hopefully that carries over to Friday."
The Tigers are led by sophomore forward Hayden Smith, who is averaging 16.1 points and is shooting just under 60 percent overall from the floor. Smith also leads the team in rebounding at 6.5 per contest.
The recent play of Hayden Wagers, Qua'shon Leathers, Tyler Joice and Trey Young has put Tahlequah in a better spot.
"The guys are learning what they need to do for us to be successful," Klingsick said. "Those guys have stepped up and played their roles. We know we've got to give Hayden Smith a lot of touches, but we need these other guys to do their part as well, and they've been doing that recently."
Young is averaging 9.9 points and leads the Tigers in made 3-pointers with 29. Leathers has 24 3s and is averaging 6.7 points, Joice leads the team with 60 assists, and Wagers is averaging 7.1 points.
Sapulpa, the top seed, will take on Durant in Friday's nightcap. Sapulpa enters at 9-10 overall under former Tahlequah head coach Rickey Bruner, and Durant goes in at 2-14.
Friday's two winners will meet in the regional championship game at 7 p.m.
