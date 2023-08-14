On Saturday, Aug. 12 the Tahlequah Tigers football team hit the field for the first time.
Facing off in an inter-squad scrimmage, the orange vs. white scrimmage went off without a hitch for the Tigers and Head Coach Brad Gilbert.
Going into the scrimmage, Gilbert was looking for his team to show what they had learned during their first week of practices.
“I told them I want to come out healthy and I wanted to see good effort,” said Gilbert. “Just lining up right, assignment football we saw a lot of that tonight, Not saying it was perfect but it looked good. I think the retention was good from the spring and summer.”
Every team of Tigers was able to step on the field at some point, with freshman, junior varsity, and junior high teams serving as the opening act for the high school team. Once the high school was on the field, the energy was high tempo.
“There were really a lot of good things,” said Gilbert. “There were a lot of young guys doing a lot of good things in the fact that they understood what to do but they also made some plays. We know what we have with the veteran group and they really showed up tonight.”
At this point, the Tigers have had just a couple of practices with pads on. Now that THS is fully in pads and at full speed, expect more teachings from the summer to come out.
“The retention of information is so valuable. If they can go out here and show they have not forgotten much it is good to see,” said Gilbert.
The Tigers will be back in scrimmage action at 6:30 p.m. at home against Collinsville on Aug. 18. THS kicks off the regular season at 7 p.m. at Sapulpa.
