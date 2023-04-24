The Tahlequah Tiger baseballers traveled to Sand Springs on Saturday, April 22, in hopes of picking up a much-needed, morale-boosting victory, but instead, found themselves on the short end of an 11-0 score at the end of their game with the Charles Page Sandites.
Charles Page wasted no time jumping on Tiger starter Levi Kelly for two runs on two hits, a walk, and a Tiger error, the first of four in the game for the Tigers.
Page added seven more runs in the second frame, and capped the scoring with two in the third.
The Tigers got one on base in the first inning when Brayden Northington waited out a walk but was stranded. The same thing happened to Race Stopp in the second inning.
Things appeared to be looking up for the Tigers in the third when, with one out, Beckett Robinson walked, Jack Vance singled, and Northington grounded into a fielder’s choice, putting runners on first and third with two outs, but the rally fizzled, and nobody scored for Tahlequah.
The Tigers went down in order in the fourth, but the fifth inning began to look promising when Synjin Sampson led off with a single. The next two batters both popped out, then Vance got his second hit of the game, a single into left field. Northington walked, loading the bases, but a strikeout ended the game, leaving Sampson, Vance, and Northington with nowhere to go except to join their teammates in the congratulatory lineup.
The Tigers were held to three hits, two by Vance, and one by Sampson.
Tahlequah Coach Sam Nelson used a different pitcher each inning, including Kelly, Cutter Girdner, Eli Gibson, and Matthew Talburt.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 4-19 on the season. This week, they play two games on the road, and two games at home. Monday, April 24, they travel to Muskogee for a game too late for the Tuesday edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press. Watch online at news@tahlequahdailypress.com/sports for details of that game.
Tuesday, April 25, Muskogee will come to Tahlequah for a 5 p.m. game, and on Thursday, April 27, Edison will visit the Tigers, also at 5 p.m.
Friday, April 28, the Tigers will travel to Pryor for a 5 p.m. game.
