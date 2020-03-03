Tahlequah started the 2020 soccer season with a trip to Catoosa Tuesday night and came back with a shutout over Catoosa.
The Class 5A Tigers pounced on the 4A Indians to start the season with a 3-0 win. The Tigers will look to carry their momentum further into the season.
Cristian Najar scored two of the team's goals. The other goal was scored by Cesar Sierra.
"It's a really good start to the season," said head coach Greg Hall. "Collectively, it was a solid performance by the team. We still have a lot of work to do, but we're looking forward to it."
Last season, the Tigers finished with a 10-5 record but failed to miss the playoffs following a 5-2 loss to the 5A East Central Cardinals.
Tahlequah will host 5A Edison Preparatory High School Eagles for their upcoming game at 8 p.m. Tuesday night on Gabe Field at the Doc Wadley Stadium.
