Tahlequah's Jack Vance swings during the Tahlequah Invite. After one day the Tigers sit in fifth place in the State Finals Tournament. 

After one day of the Oklahoma State Golf Tournament, the Tahlequah Tigers sit in fifth place.

After one day and two rounds, the Tigers sit with a combined score of 670. Out of the gate, the Tigers brought in a first-round 337. THS made improvements during the second round of the day shooting a 333.

No. 1 golfer Kaden Tibbetts started the day out with 83. Tibbetts settle in during his second round and brought in a 77. His two-day total of 160 puts him in 13th place.

After day one Ryan Dark came in with a two-round score of 169. Dark put up an 86 in the first round before improving to an 83 in round two.

Cash McAlvain brought in an 85 and a 90 for a two-round score of 175. Jack Vance struggled in his first round of the day before bouncing back for a second-round 83.

Caden Mashburn rounded out the Tigers’ score with 179.

The Tigers will finish the third and final round Tuesday, May 9.

