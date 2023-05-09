After one day of the Oklahoma State Golf Tournament, the Tahlequah Tigers sit in fifth place.
After one day and two rounds, the Tigers sit with a combined score of 670. Out of the gate, the Tigers brought in a first-round 337. THS made improvements during the second round of the day shooting a 333.
No. 1 golfer Kaden Tibbetts started the day out with 83. Tibbetts settle in during his second round and brought in a 77. His two-day total of 160 puts him in 13th place.
After day one Ryan Dark came in with a two-round score of 169. Dark put up an 86 in the first round before improving to an 83 in round two.
Cash McAlvain brought in an 85 and a 90 for a two-round score of 175. Jack Vance struggled in his first round of the day before bouncing back for a second-round 83.
Caden Mashburn rounded out the Tigers’ score with 179.
The Tigers will finish the third and final round Tuesday, May 9.
