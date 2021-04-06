Tahlequah blanked Tulsa Nathan Hale for a second straight day Tuesday, cruising to a 15-0 win in Tulsa.
The Tigers, who reached the .500 mark, improving to 9-9 overall under head coach Bret Bouher, amassed 17 hits and had another stellar outing from a starting pitcher. The win moved the Tigers to 5-3 in District 5A-4.
Senior right-hander Caleb Davis, a Rose State College signee, threw five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Davis collected nine strikeouts and issued two walks. The dominant outing came a day after senior right-hander Tanner Christian, also a Rose State signee, tossed three no-hit shutout innings with nine strikeouts.
“Those are the two seniors we’re counting on to do a lot of things on the mound, and of late, they’ve both pitched really well,” Bret Bouher said. “They’re throwing strikes and keeping us in games, and keeping the games competitive.”
Offensively, Tahlequah had a host of hitters produce as it closed with 17 hits, including eight that went for extra bases.
The top three hitters in the Tiger lineup — Tyler Joice, Brody Bouher and Tanner Christian — combined for nine hits and drove in nine runs.
“We’re swinging the bat better than we have,” Bret Bouher said. “When we started we got a lot of situations where we’ve had some guys come through and we started to score some runs and do some good things. Obviously, those guys at the top of the lineup, just like most baseball teams, those are the guys that you hope can get it going to carry through the rest of them.”
Joice went 3 for 5 with a double and triple, and knocked in a team-best four runs. Bouher also went 3 for 5, had a triple and finished with a pair of RBIs. Christian had three hits in four trips, including two doubles, scored a team-high three runs and brought home three runs.
Luke Chaffin and Davis also did their part. Chaffin had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run, and Davis joined Christian with three RBIs and went 2 for 4. Davis also doubled.
“We’ve worked hard at getting some things going on offense and we’ve started to have more success,” Bret Bouher said. “We’re getting more consistent because we’re playing every other day and getting more repetitions. It’s a game of repetitions and it’s a hard game to play when you have too many days off and don’t have a lot of rhythm to the game.”
Tahlequah scored seven of its runs in the first two innings, including five in the second, which was highlighted by a two-run double to left field by Christian and a two-run single to left by Joice. Chaffin added an RBI double to center.
Bouher, who has signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, started the scoring in the opening frame when he followed a leadoff triple by Joice with an RBI single to center field. The Tigers picked up their second run on a sacrifice fly to center by Christian that brought home Bouher from third base.
After single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, the Tigers put up their final six runs during the sixth. Davis had a two-run single to center to make it 11-0, Parker singled to right to score Aiden Mapps and Shaw Thornton, Joice delivered an RBI double, and Bouher capped the scoring with an RBI triple to center that brought across Dylan Tiller.
Tahlequah will be a host in the CP Wood Bat Classic beginning Thursday. The Tigers will face Rogers Heritage (Arkansas) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Tahlequah. All games will be played in Coweta on Friday and Saturday. Tahlequah plays Bartlesville on Friday and Coweta on Saturday.
“We’re trying to get in a rotation of who can do certain things,” Bret Bouher said. “We didn’t play much last year and kind of started from scratch going into this season. We’re starting to get a little feel for it, and we’ve started to play a little bit better the last couple of weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.