The Tahlequah Tigers’ fast-pitch softball team opened the season splitting a double-header in the Pryor Tournament.
The first game of the regular season did not open like the Tigers were hoping. Carl Albert beat THS in the first game 14-1.
After losing the first game, the Tigers sent a message in game two winning 8-1. the Tigers rolled past Duncan a strong start to the game.
Charlea Cochran started the game with a lead-off single. After back-to-back stolen bases, Riley Dotson brought in Cochran with a ground out to second base.
The Tigers continue their strong first inning picking up three more runs. THS picked up two more runs in the second and fourth innings.
The Tigers will be back in action at 10:30 a.m. against Coweta to continue the Pyror Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
