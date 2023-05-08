Going into the Oklahoma Regional Track Meet, Tahlequah head coaches Elzy Miller and David Spears knew it was going to be one of the toughest in the state.
With some of the best runners in the state and some of the fastest mile runners, the meet was not going to be easy. On top of that Mother Nature decided to step in and send strong gusts of win with blistering heat.
“It was definitely a tough tough regional,” said Miller. “If you look at the mile run we had the four fastest times. The sprinters in this meet benefited from a good tailwind. Anyone that ran around the track had a tough tough day.”
Despite this, the Tigers still had nearly 20 Tigers qualify for an event in the State Tournament on May 12-13.
For some Tigers, this is just another year after making it their freshman and sophomore years. Trae Baker, McKenna Hood, Tori Pham, and Emily Morrison are all making their third straight state final appearance.
“They are good athletes,” Miller said. “It is hard, one of those year we were in 6a. That was an even tougher year. I think it is pretty impressive that they have a chance to make it four years in a row. That is quite the accomplishment it does not happen for a lot of kids.”
Baker had one of the most impressive days across the state as he qualified for the 800, 1600, 4 x 400, and 4 x 800.
“It is hard to qualify for that stuff,” said Spears. “He qualified for four events. That is pretty tough to do. It is his work ethic and how hard he practices. He could probably qualify in the 200 and 400. But he works really hard and he is a really good athlete.”
Hood also had a strong day qualifying in the 800, 4 x 400, and 1600.
Beckett Robinson needed just one jump to qualify for State. His first jump of the day clocked in at 22’2 3/4 good for third place and a spot in the State finals.
“He is fantastic,” said Spears. “His first jump was that 22 3/4. He is just a natural athlete he is someone we can plug into relays and do the long jump. A sophomore to be that outstanding.”
Now the Tigers look ahead to the State Final. They will get three days to prepare before leaving on Thursday, May, 11.
“I am very pleased. It is good it has been a lot of effort with other coaches,” said Spears. “Our sprinters have done better than in the past. Those were our best results since 2019. We really looked good this year. The wind was horrible out of the south and it was really tough that day.”
