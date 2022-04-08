Tahlequah's downward spiral continued Friday in a non-district game at Cascia Hall.
The Tigers allowed a 7-2 lead to evaporate, committed eight more errors after making 13 miscues against Enid on Thursday, and dropped their fourth straight game in as many days with a 9-7 setback.
The Commandos staged a massive rally with a five-run sixth inning to secure the win.
Tahlequah, who fell to 7-12 overall under head coach Sam Nelson, scored all seven of its runs across the first three innings, including three runs each in the first and second innings.
Dylan Leep and Brayden Northington put the Tigers up 3-0 after a two-run double to left field from Leep that brought home Tyler Joice and Beckett Robinson, and an RBI single by Northington to right that scored Leep.
Matthew Talburt and Robinson had back-to-back doubles in the second to extend the Tigers' lead to 6-2. Talburt went to center field and scored Native Yahola, and Robinson went to left and plated Jacob Morrison and Talburt.
Tahlequah's final run in the third came on a Morrison infield single that brought in Race Stopp to make it 7-2.
Cascia Hall (13-8) cut the Tigers' lead to 7-4 with a two-run third before its rally in the sixth off Tahlequah relief pitcher Brycen Smith.
Robinson finished with a game-high three hits, including two doubles, to pace Tahlequah's lineup. Talburt followed with two hits.
Smith took the loss on the mound for Tahlequah. Smith allowed five unearned runs on no hits in three innings. He posted three strikeouts and issued two walks.
In a starting role, Northington allowed two earned runs on five hits in three innings. Northington registered four strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
The Tigers will resume District 6A-4 play Monday with a trip to Tulsa Booker T. Washington. The two teams will play against Tuesday in Tahlequah at 5 p.m. The Tigers are 1-6 in district games, while the Hornets are winless at 0-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.