Tahlequah continued to struggle with the bats and dropped its fifth consecutive game Thursday in an 8-0 loss to Fort Gibson in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who were coming off 10-0 and 11-1 losses to Pryor on Monday and Tuesday in District 5A-4 play, were silenced by Fort Gibson starting pitcher Cole Mahaney.
Mahaney tossed a complete-game shutout and allowed just one hit — a first inning single to left field by Tyler Joice. The right-hander collected nine strikeouts and issued three walks in five innings. Mahaney threw 12 first-pitch strikes and retired the final five batters he faced.
Tahlequah, who was held hitless Monday in Pryor and had just four hits Tuesday, also struggled defensively. The Tigers committed five errors, giving them 19 in their last three games.
Fort Gibson, who won its third straight game and improved to 23-2 on the season, finished with four hits. Weston Rouse went 1 for 2 with a double, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs. The Tigers scored five of their runs over the first two innings off Tahlequah starter Tanner Christian.
In the opening frame, Grant Edwards reached on an error and later scored on another error, and Cody Walkingstick had an RBI groundout that brought home Rouse. In a three-run second, Jaiden Graves crossed home plate on a bases-loaded walk, Jaxon Blunt scored on a passed ball, and Hunter Branch scored on a wild pitch.
Fort Gibson got its final three runs in the fourth inning, two of those on a Rouse two-run double to center field that plated Wyatt Pierce and Edwards. The Tigers added their eighth run when Rouse scored on a passed ball.
Fort Gibson's other hits came from Pierce, Mahaney and Brody Rainbolt.
In three innings, Christian allowed five unearned runs on one hit while striking out four and walking four. Robert Holt threw two innings of relief, giving up one earned run on three hits. Holt issued one walk.
Tahlequah, who slipped to 9-14 overall under head coach Bret Bouher, will be on the road Friday when it takes on Tulsa Booker T. Washington. The Tigers, 5-5 in 5A-4, return to district play Monday when they host Claremore (16-10, 8-2).
