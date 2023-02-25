Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.