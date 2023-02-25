The Tahlequah Tigers came up just short in the regional championship game against Holland Hall on Saturday night, suffering a 47-43 defeat.
Hayden Smith was once again the Tigers’ leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Donovan Smith with eight, Cale Matlock had seven, Shaun Young had six, Cash McAlvain and Brycen each had three, and Lukas Wooldridge had two.
Tahlequah coach Quinn Wooldridge talked about what happened.
“We got off to a really slow start offensively against their strong man to man defense, 1 made basket in our first 19 possessions,” Wooldridge said, “After that slow start we began to settle in offensively and changed our approach defensively.”
Wooldridge praised his team’s second-half performance.
“In the second half we did a better job of being patient offensively and get better looks at the basket,” he said, “We zoned them in the second half and stayed out on their shooter.”
It was a tough loss for the Tigers, but Wooldridge is proud of his boys’ effort.
“The guys did enough things to put ourselves into position to have a chance at the end. Really proud of their effort to get back in the game.”
The Tigers move onto Area next week, playing Glenpool Friday night at Jenks.
