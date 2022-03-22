Bartlesville scored five early runs and never looked back in an 11-3 win over Tahlequah Tuesday at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in Bartlesville.
The Bruins, who finished with 11 hits and took advantage of four Tiger errors, scored three runs in the opening frame, added two more in the second, and also scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-2 lead.
The Tigers, paced by freshman Beckett Robinson's two hits, scored a pair of runs in the fourth and got their final run during the sixth.
Dylan Leep led off the fourth with a double and later scored on an error for Tahlequah's first run, and Brody Younger brought across Race Stopp on an RBI groundout to get the Tigers' to within 5-2. In the sixth, Aidan Mapps had a two-out bunt single that scored Stopp, who led off with a double to left field.
The Tigers closed with seven hits. Brayden Northington, Levi Kelly, Stopp, Leep and Mapps each had one hit.
Kelly took the loss as the Tahlequah starting pitcher. The freshman allowed eight runs, four of which were earned, on seven hits in 3.1 innings. Kelly registered three strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Brycen Smith and Bennett Sams both pitched in relief for the Tigers. Smith gave up one earned run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning, and Sams allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking five in two innings.
Tahlequah, who had won its previous two games over Metro Christian Academy and Rejoice Christian School, will play Bartlesville again Wednesday in a 4 p.m. start in Tahlequah.
The Tigers dropped to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in District 6A-4 under first-year head coach Sam Nelson following Tuesday's setback. The Bruins are 6-4 overall and 1-2 in district games.
