Tigers suffer loss to Booker T. Washington

Tahlequah’s winless streak reached six games Friday in a 17-8 setback to Tulsa Booker T. Washington at the Claremore Festival.
The Tigers fell to 9-15 overall under head coach Bret Bouher.
Tahlequah overcame a five-run deficit by scoring seven runs in the bottom-half of the first inning, but the Hornets counted with an eight-run fourth inning to take control with a 15-8 lead.
Caleb Davis, Parker Lane, Tyler Joice, Eli Gibson and Race Stopp each had one hit for the Tigers. Davis and Joice both doubled, while Davis and Lane each drove in a pair of runs. Joice and Gibson each knocked in one run.
The Tigers used five pitchers. In a starting role, Gibson allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking two. Robert Holt was handed the loss in relief, giving up two earned runs on three hits in one inning of work. Shaw Thornton allowed five earned runs on five hits and issued two walks, Bennett Sams gave up two earned runs, recorded three strikeouts and issued two walks in 1.2 innings, and Brody Younger had two strikeouts and walked two batters in one inning.
In Tahlequah’s seven-run first inning, Davis started the scoring with a two-run double to center field, scoring Lane and Tanner Christian. Gibson cut the Hornets’ lead to 5-3 with an infield single that brought home Davis, Bradley Pruitt scored Thornton on a sacrifice fly, Dylan Leep crossed home plate on a passed ball, and Lane gave the Tigers a 7-5 lead with a two-out single to left field that plated Jacob Morrison and Stopp.
Tahlequah briefly reclaimed the lead at 8-7 in the third inning when Joice doubled to center field to bring home Pruitt, who reached on an error.
In the Hornets’ eight-run fourth, they had seven of their 13 hits, including a two-run homer, reached base three times on walks and took advantage of two Tahlequah errors.
The Tigers committed four errors and left six runners on base.
Tahlequah will return to District 5A-4 play Monday when it hosts Claremore at 5 p.m. The two teams will play in Claremore Tuesday. The Zebras are 17-10 overall and 8-2 in district games, while the Tigers are 5-5 inside the district.
