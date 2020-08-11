Tahlequah is pushing forward like normal two days into football fall camp.
There remains uncertainty with ongoing COVID-19 concerns, but the Tigers only have football and the upcoming season on their minds.
Tahlequah completed its second day of camp Tuesday afternoon at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Tigers can begin working in full pads on Friday.
Brad Gilbert, who will be entering his eighth season as head coach and who was named District 5A-4 Coach of the Year last season, is taking things one day at a time.
“We control what we can control,” Gilbert said. “It’s not even in the back of our minds that we might not get to play. We truly believe we’re going to play and it's not something we even talk about. Let’s control what we can control and just go enjoy the day and enjoy the moment. We’ve done a really good job with that and they’ve done that all summer long.”
The Tigers are coming off a historical season in 2019 where they captured their first district championship since 1991 and posted a 9-2 record for a second consecutive year.
There’s a significant amount of experience to replace in 2020 with the departures of standouts Blake Corn, Dae Dae Leathers, Tate Christian, Tristan King, Dylan Parish, Kooper McAlvain, Hayden Napier and Jaxon Jones.
But there’s also some big names returning and a group of 18 seniors. Receiver and defensive back Kobey Baker, defensive back Qua’shon Leathers, and linebackers Angel Quezada and Carson Ferguson each played big roles last season as juniors. Others returning with experience include junior running back Malik McMurtrey, senior receiver/defensive back Bradley Pruitt, receivers Tanner Christian and Parker Lane, senior linebacker Shaw Thornton, senior defensive back Riley Reed, and offensive linemen/defensive linemen Tristan Walters and Brandon Jackson.
This year’s overall numbers are down with small junior and sophomore classes. The number through two days of fall camp is at 51.
“This will probably be the smallest number we’ve had since I’ve been the head coach,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got a small sophomore class and a small junior class. Our senior numbers are what we normally have.”
Gilbert likes the progress his team has made throughout the summer.
“It’s been a process over the summer where we’ve been able to watch them make progress in the weight room, and I think more so than anything with that, you gain an idea of who they are when it comes to character and what they’ve been able to provide in those moments when there’s a lot of uncertainty on the field on Friday nights. You’ve got to have guys that you believe in, and I think that process allows that to develop.”
Tahlequah, scheduled to open its season on Sept. 4 when it hosts Tulsa McLain, will hold its Orange/White scrimmage at 6 p.m. Saturday and face Grove in a scrimmage on Aug. 21 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“Everybody’s excited and it’s just good to be back together as a group,” Gilbert said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that you gain when you’re associated with a team or organization is relationships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.