Tigers to face Collinsville in top 10 clash

It's another year, another similar situation.
Tahlequah and Collinsville will collide in another Class 5A top 10 showdown Friday in Collinsville.
The Tigers, who moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll, are the only unbeaten team (5-0 overall, 2-0 in District 5A-4) remaining in 5A after a climatic come-from-behind win over Skiatook last week at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Cardinals, who also moved up one position to No. 6, enter at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 5A-4. They are coming off a commanding 49-0 win over Tulsa Memorial after getting past Claremore, 28-20, in their district opener.
"We're in the same position we were last year going into this game," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said on Monday. "We've got our hands full and we know that, but we're excited about where we're at."
Tahlequah has yet to put together a complete game in all three phases, but remains spotless in outcomes.
"We have high expectations and I think that we have better football out there, whether we do it this Friday night or not remains to be seen," Gilbert said. "I think if we were to put all three phases together at the level we're able to play, I think it can be an exciting moment when that occurs. We've played good football. I'm not taking away from anything that we've done."
The Tigers' offense has been led all season by senior running back Dae Dae Leathers and senior quarterback Tate Christian.
Leathers, the school's single-season rushing leader, has rushed for 756 yards on 97 carries (7.8 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns through five games.
Christian, who engineered the perfect final scoring drive to stun Skiatook, has completed 61 percent of his passes for 682 yards and eight TDs while only throwing one interception.
Christian's top receiving targets have been Tristan King and Kobey Baker. King has a team-high 205 yards with a pair of scores, and Baker leads with 19 catches and has 180 yards with one touchdown.
Senior linebacker Dylan Parish leads the defense in total tackles with 46. Parish also has a team-best seven tackles for losses.
Defensive end Blake Corn, who ended last week's thriller with a quarterback sack, leads the team with four sacks and has six tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Defensive backs Qua'shon Leathers and Baker each have two interceptions to lead the Tigers.
The Cardinals, who suffered their lone loss to Oologah to open the season, defeated Tahlequah, 43-8, at Doc Wadley Stadium last season. The Tigers only win in the series came in 2017 when they won, 31-21, in Collinsville.
