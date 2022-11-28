Tigers to rely on depth, size for success

The Tahlequah Tigers played a 5A schedule throughout the regular season last year, then had to play 6A in the playoffs. They actually won the first round of playoffs, but lost the next two games, and finished their season at 17-8.
This year, they will drop back into 5A, which according to Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge, won’t change their regular season at all, but come playoff time they’ll play the same teams they played during the season.
The Tigers lost two starters to graduation last year, point guard Tyler Joice, and Braylon McDowell, a forward. Wooldridge said there are a lot of guys back who saw a lot of playing time, and got some good varsity experience. He said he has six guys with legitimate minutes from last season, and the coach’s son who was a varsity player at Bethany last year before moving to Tahlequah.
“So, we have seven guys back who had a lot of playing time, plus two to three others who played quite a bit too, so we have nine to 10 guys we can throw in there at any time. We can go big, or we can go small, we really have lots of options,” said Wooldridge.
Hayden Smith (6-7) has been a known commodity for the Tigers for the past three years, and will have a serious impact on their success again this season. Cale Matlock, a 6-4 senior forward, was a starter last year and is back again this season. After those two, Wooldridge said there was a mix of several guys who might be starting, depending on what the other team’s lineup looks like. He said the Tigers could go quick, or they could go big. He said Donavan Smith, 6-5 junior forward, is one who could start in some instances, and is a forward-post type player, while Lukas Wooldridge, a 6-4 sophomore, is more of a guard-forward type player. He handles the ball well, and will work more in the front court than in the middle. Shawn Young, a 5-10 senior, and Zeke Guererro a 5-10 junior, are both good ball handlers and really good shooters, and Brycen Smith, a 6-0 junior, will play a lot for the Tigers at a guard spot. Smith plays very hard, Wooldridge said. Cash McAlvain, a 5-11 sophomore, as well as Matlock, are just coming off the football field, and are still getting their basketball legs under them. McAlvain is a point guard type player, a really good shooter, and handles the ball well.
“With just coming into the gym from football, plus coming into a new system, those two are a little behind everyone else, but they’re catching up quickly. Another kid I need to mention is Cole Robertson, a 6-1 junior forward who plays really hard, and is a good defender and rebounder. So there’s nine guys who we’ll be counting on regularly. There’s a couple of guys who’ll be in the lineup most of the time, and the rest will kinda depend on what we need, what the other team has. But three through nine, there’s not a lot of difference in talent. About the only difference is in size,” said Wooldridge.
He said there would be times when at least four players 6-4 and taller would be in the game at the same time, specifically naming Hayden Smith (6-7), Donavan Smith (6-5), Matlock (6-4), and Wooldridge (6-4). He said Matlock and Wooldridge can handle the ball well, and shoot well from the outside.
Offensively, Wooldridge said he likes his team to move the ball quickly, but not try to rush down and score within three to four seconds.
“We’re not going to hold the ball, but we’re not going to run down there and try to score quickly. If we score around 60 in a game, that’s pretty much where we should be. That doesn’t mean we can’t run, or won’t run, but overall, if we can score 50-60 points per game, I feel we’ve done what we needed to do,” he said.
Wooldridge said Hayden Smith has been ultraproductive for the Tigers the past three years, and he didn’t expect that to change this year. He said the Tigers would try to get the ball inside to Smith, and the other post-type players, and when that happens, the other teams start keying on him, and that frees up some of the outside shooters.
He said the Tigers were going to try to score primarily at the rim, and behind the three-point line, and try to get to the free throw line, try to get fouled as much as they can.
The Tigers take a chunk of practice time every day shooting free throws.
“Defensively, we’ll utilize our big post kid [Smith] with his back to the basket, defending the lane, contesting shots, rebounding,b and try to keep him in front of the rim. We’ll do a little bit of everything. We’ll mix things up, we’ll do some man, we’ll do some zone, a little full court press in certain situations, a varied attack on defense to try to keep the other team off balance. I think that’s important, giving the other team things to prepare for as they’re getting ready to play you, then hit them with something different,” said Wooldridge.
He said at the high school level, a lot of teams are top heavy, meaning they have one or two guys who are really good, and that’s what they count on to be successful. The Tigers, on the other hand, will rely on their depth as their strength. Wooldridge said along with Smith in the middle, he has eight to nine other kids who are capable of putting up 13-14 points on any given night, and it won’t always be the same kids. As a backup strength, the overall size of the Tigers will play an important part in their success.
He said the Tigers have kind of the point of the sword with Hayden Smith, backed up with the cutting edges of the other seven to eight players listed above.
On the down side, Wooldridge said when you lose a quality point guard, such as Joice, it’s hard to replace a player like that. He said with the big guy in the middle, someone has to get the ball in to him, and that’s where the Tigers are right now.
“We’re trying to find the right people to put into the right places who can get the ball inside consistently. We have several who are working on it, but we still need to find that one guy who can make it happen. Matlock, Wooldridge [Coach’s son], Brycen Smith, McAlvain, those are some who handle the ball well, pass well, and are good prospects to be the type of player who can feed the ball inside, and still be a threat outside, keeping the defense honest,” said Wooldridge.
The Tigers open Tuesday, Nov. 29 at home in Tahlequah Multiple Activity Center, against perennial powerhouse Collinsville, then host another state playoff team, Coweta, on Friday, Dec. 2.
