Tigers top Indians in crosstown dual at the TMAC

The Tahlequah Tigers won the final two matches via fall to sneak by the Sequoyah Indians 46-35 on Thursday night at the TMAC. The Tigers won four matches via fall on the night along with two forfeits.
"It's a huge booster for our motivation," Tahlequah head coach Travis Kirby said. It gets our kids going and believing and is a huge boost for each of them individually."
The dual started at 106 pounds where Levi Perry won via forfeit to put Tahlequah up 6-0. Tyler Trott came out at 113 pounds and scored 14 first-period points en route to a 15-7 major decision win, putting the Tigers up 10-0.
Sequoyah got on the board at 120 pounds, where Eric Walters won a 17-2 technical fall. Joey Hardbarger picked up a win via fall at 126 pounds to give the Indians a 11-10 lead. Tahlequah's EJ Grant won a forfeit at 132 pounds to get them back in the lead.
Carson Ferguson won a pin at 138 pounds, but Sequoyah was able to keep things close, as Landen Girty won via fall at 145 pounds. The Tigers would pick up two straight pins to extend their lead to 33-17.
Sequoyah started their comeback at 170 pounds, where Ty Fixin picked up a first period pin. Clayton Wallace would repeat that at 182 pounds to get the Indians to within five points. They took the lead when Trenton Harris won via pin to give Sequoyah a one point lead.
At 220 pounds, Tony Lara won via pin in the first period to give the Tigers the lead. They held on to it, as Montana Wood won via fall to clinch a huge victory for Tahlequah.
"This dual is always competitive," Sequoyah head coach Brad Jones said. "These teams know each other, they've grown up together, they see each other in town and it creates a great atmosphere for our guys."
Both teams will be in action this weekend, with the Tigers competing at the Pryor Tournament. Sequoyah will host the Maverick Conference Tournament at Sequoyah HS on Friday and Saturday.
