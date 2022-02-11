Tahlequah pushed its win streak to six games Friday as the Tigers took down Skiatook, 63-46, in Skiatook.
The Tigers, who improved to 15-5 overall and 9-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference, were paced by Braylon McDowell's game-high 13 points. Zeke Guerrero was also in double figures with 11 points.
The current win streak matches a season best. The Tigers also won six games in a row from Dec. 10 to Jan. 14 against Sequoyah, McAlester, Glenpool, Grove, Claremore and Skiatook. The current stretch also includes wins against Sand Springs, Coweta, Glenpool, Grove and Pryor.
Tahlequah pulled away from the Bulldogs in a big third quarter. The Tigers outscored Skiatook, 25-7, to build a 50-26 lead. Guerrero canned two of his three 3-pointers and had six points, McDowell also had six points on a pair of field goals, including a 3-pointer, and a free throw. Hayden Smith had five of his eight points.
Cale Matlock finished with six points for the Tigers, while Tyler Joice followed with five.
Tahlequah has two regular season games remaining. The Tigers return to the TMAC to take on Pryor on Tuesday, Feb. 15. They close against Claremore on the road on Friday, Feb. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.